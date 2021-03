Miles Scott, 5, who in remission from leukemia, is having his wish to be “Batkid” granted by Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area and the city of San Francisco. If you’re on Twitter, you can follow the the hashtag #SFBatKid to see the updates, or you can watch the live stream.

