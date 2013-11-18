Inseparable Abandoned Dogs Need A Home
They say a dog is man’s best friend, but don’t tell that to Jermaine. Jermaine’s best friend is his blind brother Jeffrey. The two are inseparable.
Here & Now’s Robin Young takes a couple of minutes to draw attention to the huge problem of abandoned animals, and the attention that these two 8-month-old pit bull mix dogs have drawn, because of a picture that’s gone viral.
- More information about Jeffrey and Jermaine
- Video of the puppies on Operation AVA’s Facebook page
- More adoption resources via ASPCA
- Rolling Dog Farm shelter for disabled dogs and horses
Guest
- Ray Little, director of live saving at Operation AVA, a no-kill animal rescue group in Philadelphia.
