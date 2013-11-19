Brooklyn Writer Live-Tweets Couple's Breakup
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.
Brooklyn writer Kyle Ayers says he was on his apartment rooftop when he witnessed a breakup. A man and woman were fighting so he live-tweeted their words. And we now re-enact, cleaned up versions of key lines.
RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:
I'm not looking for marriage, just what's right below marriage.
INSKEEP: Your roommates are jerks.
MONTAGNE: Then don't let me live with them.
INSKEEP: Calling people immature is immature.
MONTAGNE: I guess I'm the only one who doesn't realize how awesome you are.
