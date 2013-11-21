Small Town In Utah Forgets To Hold An Election

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In this era of long, wildly expensive political campaigns, one small-town Utah mayor didn't have to dip into his campaign chest. Mayor Jay Hortin of Wallsburg, population 275, will stay in office for two more years because the town's new recorder forgot to hold an election. It's the second time in a row this has happened. The Wallsburg county clerk told the Associated Press they will definitely remember next time in 2015. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.