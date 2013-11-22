Sen. Hoeven: Senate Rule Change Is 'Power Grab'

The Senate voted yesterday to invoke the “nuclear option.” Today we take a look at the potential fallout from that move.

The rule change overturned the requirement for a 60-vote majority to stop a filibuster of most presidential nominees. Now a filibuster can be stopped with a simple majority of 51.

Jim Manley a former Democratic aide compared the move to opening a Pandora’s box. Senator Mitch McConnell said “you may regret this a lot sooner than you think.”

Republican Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with his thoughts on yesterday’s vote.

Guest

John Hoeven,Republican Senator representing North Dakota. He tweets @SenJohnHoeven.

