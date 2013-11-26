DJ Sessions: What's Coming In 2014
KCRW DJTravis Holcombe is already looking forward to new music that’s coming out in 2014.
Among some of his soon-to-be-favorites is U2‘s new collaboration with the indie producer Danger Mouse. And Broken Bells is drumming up some buzz with its forthcoming album “After the Disco.”
Travis Holcombe’s Future Favorites
- Izzy Bizu, “White Tiger (star slinger remix)
- Izzy Bizu, “Butterfly”
- U2, “Ordinary Love” produced by Danger Mouse
- Broken Bells, “Holding On For Life”
- De Lux, “Better At Making Time”
Guest
- Travis Holcombe, DJ for KCRW in Santa Monica, Calif. He tweets @MrTravisH.
