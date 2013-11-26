© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
DJ Sessions: What's Coming In 2014

Published November 26, 2013 at 12:50 PM CST
(Broken Bells/Facebook)
KCRW DJTravis Holcombe is already looking forward to new music that’s coming out in 2014.

Among some of his soon-to-be-favorites is U2‘s new collaboration with the indie producer Danger Mouse. And Broken Bells is drumming up some buzz with its forthcoming album “After the Disco.”

Travis Holcombe’s Future Favorites

  • Izzy Bizu, “White Tiger (star slinger remix)
  • Izzy Bizu, “Butterfly”
  • U2, “Ordinary Love” produced by Danger Mouse
  • Broken Bells, “Holding On For Life”
  • De Lux, “Better At Making Time”

