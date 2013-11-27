Chef Hobson Spices Up Thanksgiving With Jalapeno Mac 'N' Cheese

Spicy macaroni and cheese for Thanksgiving?

That’s the tradition at Here & Now host Jeremy Hobson’s family table — particularly when his sister, Boston chef Nicki Hobson, is cooking.

The picante version of the classic comfort food is one of Jeremy’s favorites, and the first dish the Hobsons polish off at their annual celebration.

Nicki Hobson visits Here & Now and shares the recipe for how she makes the classic fare, with a flare.

Nicki Hobson’s Jalapeño Mac ‘N’ Cheese

Ingredients:

1 pound elbow pasta, cooked

2 raw jalapeño peppers, minced (Note: Jeremy likes it with New Mexico green chile instead)

4 ounces unsalted butter

1/4 pound all purpose flour

24 ounces whole milk

Green Tabasco sauce (to taste)

Red Tabasco sauce (to taste)

4 ounces cheddar cheese, grated*

4 ounces pecorino cheese, grated*

*Other cheeses can be substituted

Instructions:

Melt the butter in a heavy bottom sauce pan.

Whisk in the flour and let cook in the pan for several minutes, stirring constantly.

Add the milk, whisking constantly. Once the milk thickens, whisk in the cheese and Tabasco until fully incorporated.

Fold in the cooked pasta and jalapeño.

Season with salt and pepper.

Guest

Nicki Hobson, head chef of Island Creek Oyster Bar in Boston.

