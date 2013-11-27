Three Words For Getaway Day: Soggy, Sloppy And Snowy

While those in the western half of the nation will mostly enjoy fair skies on this Thanksgiving Eve, we regret to repeat that for millions of Americans east of the Mississippi it's going to be a messy busiest-travel-day-of-the-year (otherwise known as Getaway Day).

"Heavy snow is forecast from the Tennessee Valley to western New England, with freezing rain possible across the Appalachians and western Mid-Atlantic into the interior Northeast through Wednesday. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is forecast across parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast."

Unfortunately, then, the forecast hasn't changed much from earlier in the week.

So the standard rules apply: If you don't have to be on the roads, it's best to stay home; if you do have to travel, leave early; and if you're flying, check with your airline about delays. (Note at 10:30 a.m. ET: As you'd expect, FlightAware says cancellations are starting to accumulate at airports in Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York City.)

Update at 7 p.m. ET: Hundreds Of U.S. Flights Canceled

According to FlightAware, there have been 284 cancellations of flights inside, to or from the United States today, with several hours of flying time still to come.

Our friends on the All Tech Considered blog also offer this tool: A "real-time map" that combines weather and flight data to show "which airports are being struck by storms, the number of delays and cancellations, and graphs [of] flight destinations and the chances they'll actually make it on time."

Meanwhile, if you're planning to turn on the TV and watch Thursday's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, you should know that strong winds may ground the iconic balloons. According to The Associated Press, that's only happened "once in the parade's 87-year history, when bad weather kept them from flying in 1971."

