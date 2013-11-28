© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Thanksgiving In Liberia

Published November 28, 2013 at 11:45 AM CST
The African nation of Liberia, which was founded by freed slaves, also celebrates Thanksgiving. The fixings aren't the familiar ones. (Denise Miller/Flickr)
In the early 1880s, the Liberian government passed an act declaring the first Thursday of November as National Thanksgiving Day.

Historian and professorElwood Dunn, the 2012 National Orator for Liberia, joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to explain the political and religious origins of Thanksgiving in Liberia.

  • Elwood Dunn, historian, politician and the 2012 National Orator for Liberia. He’s also a professor at Sewanee: The University of the South.

