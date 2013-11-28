In the early 1880s, the Liberian government passed an act declaring the first Thursday of November as National Thanksgiving Day.

Historian and professorElwood Dunn, the 2012 National Orator for Liberia, joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to explain the political and religious origins of Thanksgiving in Liberia.

Elwood Dunn, historian, politician and the 2012 National Orator for Liberia. He’s also a professor at Sewanee: The University of the South.

