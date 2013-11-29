© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Fired Pizza Hut Manager Offered His Job Back

Published November 29, 2013

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Linda Wertheimer. It's a happy ending after all for Tony Rohr's Thanksgiving dispute with Pizza Hut. The Elkhart, Ind., Pizza Hut manager was fired earlier this month for refusing to open on Thanksgiving. He wanted his employees to spend the holiday with their families.

Rohr's story went viral; boycotts threats emerged; Pizza Hut headquarters urged the franchise to reinstate Rohr and now, they have.

