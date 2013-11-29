© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Independent Retailers Look To 'Small Business Saturday'

Published November 29, 2013 at 12:45 PM CST
Lizzibeth in Milwaukee is one of many small businesses hoping to capitalize on the holiday season. (LaToya Dennis/WUWM)
Lizzibeth in Milwaukee is one of many small businesses hoping to capitalize on the holiday season. (LaToya Dennis/WUWM)

Small, locally-owned retailers are also trying to cash in the holiday shopping rush with Small Business Saturday tomorrow.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, LaToya Dennis of WUWM in Milwaukee reports that small players can face a challenge that big box stores don’t have to worry about: marketing.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.