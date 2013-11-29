© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Tis The Season For New Cookbooks

Published November 29, 2013 at 12:55 PM CST
(Hideya Hamano/Flickr)
(Hideya Hamano/Flickr)

Cookbooks abound this time of year, just in time for holiday feasting.

Among the stacks on NPR food and health correspondent Allison Aubrey‘s desk are cookbooks for slow cooking, gluten-free baked goods and practical books for fresh and simple foods.

She shares some of the best ones with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.