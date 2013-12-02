Elwood, World's Ugliest Dog, Dies

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.

We remember, this morning, Elwood. He was a good dog. But cute, he was not - tiny, hairless except for a tufty Mohawk, with hooded eyes and a red tongue that stuck out. Six years ago, Elwood shot to fame when he was named the world's ugliest dog.

He died on Thanksgiving Day but is immortalized in a popular children's book written by owner Karen Quigley. "Everyone Loves Elwood" is about how it's OK to be different.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.