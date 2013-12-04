New Bombs Pose New Threat

With top U.S. lawmakers warning of new terrorism threats, intelligence officials in the U.K. say there remains an enduring threat from bombs made by terrorists in Yemen.

The threat comes from the type of bomb that failed to explode on a plane over Detroit in 2009 — the so-called underwear bomber.

The BBC’s security correspondent Frank Gardner reports.

Reporter

Frank Gardner, security correspondent for the BBC. He tweets @FrankRGardner.

