NPR's Book Concierge: Our Guide To 2013's Great Reads

By Nicole Cohen,
Rose FriedmanCamila DomonoskePetra MayerBeth Novey
Published December 4, 2013 at 4:00 AM CST

Over the past five years, we've published more than 80 year-end book lists. So this year, we decided to try something new. Introducing NPR's Book Concierge, your personal guide to the best books published in 2013.

NPR staff and critics selected more than 200 standout titles. Now it's up to you: Choose your own adventure! Use the categories to search through our favorite books and find the perfect read for yourself or someone else. Happy reading!

