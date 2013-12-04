© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
NPR's Planet Money Follows The Life Of A T-Shirt

Published December 4, 2013 at 12:40 PM CST
Lisa, 30, is one of many people who bought the shirt and posted a photo of herself wearing it on Instagram.

If you’ve been listening to NPR this week, you’ve probably heard about something called the t-shirt project.

Months ago, Planet Money had the idea to design a t-shirt and follow it around the world as it was manufactured.

The project took the Planet Money team around the globe: from factories in Bangladesh and Colombia, to cotton farms and container ships.

Planet Money contributing editor Alex Blumberg is leader of the project and joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to explain.


