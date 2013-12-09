© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Soprano Dawn Upshaw And Composer Maria Schneider Make Grammy-Nominated Music Together

Published December 9, 2013 at 12:50 PM CST

Soprano Dawn Upshaw has been a longtime fan of composer Maria Schneider’s work, so Upshaw approached the composer and suggested a collaboration.

The result is the album “Winter Morning Walks,” which has been nominated for three Grammy awards, including Best Contemporary Classical Composition and Best Classical Vocal Solo.

We revisit our March conversation with Schneider and Upshaw.

