Soprano Dawn Upshaw And Composer Maria Schneider Make Grammy-Nominated Music Together

Soprano Dawn Upshaw has been a longtime fan of composer Maria Schneider’s work, so Upshaw approached the composer and suggested a collaboration.

The result is the album “Winter Morning Walks,” which has been nominated for three Grammy awards, including Best Contemporary Classical Composition and Best Classical Vocal Solo.

We revisit our March conversation with Schneider and Upshaw.

Guests

Maria Schneider , Grammy award-winning Jazz composer.

, Grammy award-winning Jazz composer. Dawn Upshaw, Grammy award-winning soprano.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.