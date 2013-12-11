These Meeces Are Pieces: A Chess Set Made Of Dead Rodents

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

What you think of this story depends on whether you think 32 dead mice are cute. Rachel Garcia turned the stuffed mice into a chess set. The Huffington Post has photos. The bishop mice have little bishop hats. The knights hold little plastic swords you'd find in a lemon slice. The perfect chess set, if you are willing to touch them. Their creator says don't feel bad for the mice, better to end this way than be eaten by a snake.

