'Survivor' Renewed Through 30th Season

Published December 13, 2013 at 12:35 PM CST
The latest cast of "Survivor" anticipates someone being voted off the show. (CBS)
Survivor,” the reality TV show that sets up groups of strangers to compete in remote locations, is being renewed for its 29th and 30th seasons.

That makes it the longest-running reality competition show in television history. It’s also one of the first-ever reality series.

Since launching “Survivor” in 2000, executive producer Mark Burnett has gone on to produce other popular competition programs, including “The Voice” and “Shark Tank.”

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

