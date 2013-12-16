Fed May Decide To Trim Stimulus Program At Meeting

The Federal Reserve will have its last 2013 policy meeting this Tuesday and Wednesday.

Economists and investors are watching closely to see if the Fed will cut back, or taper, the gigantic bond purchase program that helped stimulate the economy.

Financial Times reporter Cardiff Garcia, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss his predictions for this final meeting.

Guest

Cardiff Garcia, reporter for the Financial Times blog FT Alphaville. He tweets @CardiffGarcia.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.