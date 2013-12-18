© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Jersey City Spends Big To Find Out What's Inside Safe

Published December 18, 2013 at 5:17 AM CST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. So a new boss comes in and wants to clean house. For Jersey City's new mayor that meant cracking some dusty old safes in City Hall. What would he find? Ill gotten gains? Sepia photos? Local pols were guessing a stash of cash. New mayor Steven Fulop hired a locksmith. The city spent about 1,000 bucks to open the safe to reveal - drum roll, please - an extension cord. At least it's useful. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.