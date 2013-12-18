USDA Pullout From Mexico Has Economic Consequences

A little over a year ago, the federal government banned USDA inspectors from entering Mexico at five Texas border crossings to inspect cattle headed to the U.S.

That decision has had a huge economic impact on small border towns in Texas and now cattle producers and border politicians are asking for relief.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Lorne Matalon of Fronteras Desk has the story.

Guest

Lorne Matalon, reporter for Fronteras Desk, a public radio collaboration in the Southwest that focuses on the border, immigration and changing demographics. He tweets at @matalon.

