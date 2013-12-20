Target Fallout Continues After Security Breach

The fallout continues for Target Corporation, whose 1,797 stores have suffered one of the largest-ever credit card breaches in the U.S.

A class-action lawsuit was filed last night by a California shopper — the first of what lawyers expect to be a torrent of similar suits.

In addition, Target is likely to be subject to fines by card issuers for non-compliance with payment card security standards. And then, there are the fraudulent charges to consumers, which banks may also try to recoup from the Minneapolis-based company.

Target shares closed down 2.2 percent last night on the New York Stock Exchange.

Retail consultant Howard Davidowitz joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss what the future holds for Target.

Guest

Howard Davidowitz, retail consultant and founder of Davidowitz & Associates, Inc.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.