Obama Gives Federal Workers A 1 Percent Raise

President Obama signed an executive order on Monday, giving federal workers and military personnel a 1 percent raise.

As Government Executive reports, the pay raise is the first across-the-board increase the federal workforce has gotten since 2010. The publication reports:

"In August, President Obama affirmed his intention to grant the 1 percent increase. But that didn't mean it was a done deal. In 2012, Obama recommended a 0.5 percent pay raise for 2013, only to have it struck down by Congress.

"Congress had the chance to do the same when it ended the government shutdown in October, but declined to do so. Likewise, lawmakers could have struck down the increase in the latest budget agreement, but again let the raise remain.

"The raise will kick in on Jan. 1 and only apply to feds' basic rates of pay. Locality pay will remain at 2013 levels."

The Wall Street Journal reports that agencies will have to accommodate the pay raise but will not receive additional funds.

"There were roughly 4.4 million federal employees in 2011, according to the Office of Personnel Management, a number that includes 1.6 million uniformed military personnel," the Journal adds.

