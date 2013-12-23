Peyton Or Tom? Which QB Do You Want When Game's On The Line?

There's nothing like a "who's the best quarterback" debate to get NFL fans going.

So, on this day after Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos broke the single-season record for touchdown passes, we're wondering what Two-Way football fans think about one of the ongoing topics of conversation in recent years:

Who's the quarterback you'd like to see in charge when your team's behind in a playoff game with time running out?

Now, there are probably a half dozen or so current quarterbacks who fans might suggest. But for the sake of argument, we've crafted a question that focuses on two of them — Manning and Tom Brady of the New England Patriots.

Would you prefer Manning even though his post-season record (9 wins and 11 losses) isn't stellar? Or would you want Brady, who has three Super Bowl rings to Manning's one?

Feel free to suggest others in the comments thread. What about Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, who was the Super Bowl MVP in 2011 and has some of the gaudiest stats among current QBs? Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints could be a popular choice. So might Eli Manning of the New York Giants, who hasn't had a great season this year but has one more Super Bowl ring than his more lauded brother. There's also Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers, another two-time Super Bowl winner.

We know it's hard, but when answering our non-scientific survey, we ask that you set aside team loyalties if you can.

