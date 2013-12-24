© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
DJ Sessions: Christmas Edition

Published December 24, 2013 at 12:40 PM CST
(Jacob Whittaker/Flickr)
This week, we bring you a special installment of the DJ Sessions: Christmas oldies.

This week,Mike Haile, who is more commonly known by his DJ moniker, “Mike in the Morning” at WHMS in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to share his favorite Christmas music and reflect on his many decades as a DJ.

This is a special session for Jeremy, who hails from Champaign-Urbana, and grew up listening to Mike in the morning.

Mike’s Picks for Christmas

  • “White Christmas,” The Drifters


  • “Winter Wonderland,” Darlene Love
  • “Little Drummer Boy,” Bing Crosby and David Bowie


  • “Santa Looked A Lot Like Daddy,” Buck Owens and the Buckaroos
  • “Some Day at Christmas,” Stevie Wonder
  • “Santa Baby,” Michael Bublé


  • “Happiest Christmas Tree,” Nat King Cole
  • “May you always” Harry Harrison
  • “Merry Christmas,” Judy Garland


Guest

  • Mike Haile, General Manager and DJ at WHMS in Champaign-Urbana, Ill. He is more commonly known as “Mike in the Morning”

