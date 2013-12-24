© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Music From The Show

Published December 24, 2013 at 12:59 PM CST
  • Serail East, “Lickets”
  • Beach House, “Wild”
  • Four Tet, “Slowjam”
  • Pinback, “Fortress”
  • The Ventures, “Sleigh Ride”
  • Daedalus, “Madlib Bonus Beats”
  • Heimweg 78, “Couch”
  • Chvrches, “The Mother We Share”
  • The Mariachi Kings, “Deck The Halls”
  • Stone Temple Pilots, “Press Play”
  • And Keep Smiling, “The Rachels”
  • Loose Fur, “Apostolic”
  • Washed Out, “New Theory”
  • Calexico, “Crumble”
  • Tame Impala, “Apocalypse Dream”
  • The Ventures, “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”
  • C.S.S., “Alala”

 

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.