© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ski Resorts Looking To Profit From China's Growing Middle Class

Published December 25, 2013 at 12:35 PM CST
Aspen Skiing Company is one resort that is trying to profit from China's growing middle class by wooing them to its slopes. (Aspen Skiing Company)
Aspen Skiing Company is one resort that is trying to profit from China's growing middle class by wooing them to its slopes. (Aspen Skiing Company)

The Chinese middle class is growing, and so is their disposable income.

Colorado’s ski resorts are trying some new tactics to attract Chinese tourists to the slopes. Marci Krivonen of Aspen Public Radio reports.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.