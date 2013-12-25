© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Toys Abound, Batteries Needed

Published December 25, 2013 at 12:40 PM CST
Americans buy and throw away billions of batteries each year. (tomblois/Flickr)
If there are Hot Wheels, Furby Booms, or Lionel train sets under the tree this year, you have probably stocked up on batteries to power them.

Americans buy – and throw out – billions of batteries each year.

Philip E. Ross of IEEE Spectrum joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to explain the difference between AA and AAA batteries, and advises when to use rechargeable batteries.

Guest

  • Philip E. Ross, senior editor for IEEE Spectrum Magazine.

