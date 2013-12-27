© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
PHOTO: Saturn's Holiday Closeup

By Mark Memmott
Published December 27, 2013 at 10:35 AM CST
Saturn, looking something like a hand-painted ornament, in a newly released image from NASA.
Just before Christmas, NASA released a photo of Saturn that we can't resist posting.

Here's how the space agency describes the image:

"The globe of Saturn, seen here in natural color, is reminiscent of a holiday ornament in this wide-angle view from NASA's Cassini spacecraft. The characteristic hexagonal shape of Saturn's northern jet stream, somewhat yellow here, is visible. At the pole lies a Saturnian version of a high-speed hurricane, eye and all. ...

"This view was acquired at a distance of approximately 611,000 miles (984,000 kilometers) from Saturn."

Rhea, Saturn's second-largest moon, seen in front of Titan.
/ NASA.gov
/
There's also a pretty impressive image of "Saturn's largest and second largest moons, Titan and Rhea [which] appear to be stacked on top of each other in this true-color scene."

