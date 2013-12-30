© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Renee Graham's Pop Culture Highlights Of 2013

Published December 30, 2013 at 12:50 PM CST
Among Renee Graham's standouts include Idris Elba's (left) performance as Nelson Mandela in the film, "Long Walk to Freedom." (Participant Media)
Among Renee Graham's standouts include Idris Elba's (left) performance as Nelson Mandela in the film, "Long Walk to Freedom." (Participant Media)

Renee Graham joins  Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti  to talk about some of the standouts in film, television and music of the past year.

Standout Films

Matthew McConaughey’s performance in “Dallas Buyers Club

Great performances by black actors in major films:

Standout T.V. Shows

The final season of “Breaking Bad”

The rise of “Orange is the New Black

Standout Music

Janelle Monae, “The Electric Lady” (hear Renee’s interview about the album on Here & Now)

Cesária Évora, “Mae Carinhosa”

Valentina Listisa “Rachmaninov: The Piano Concertos & Paganini  Rhapsody”[Youtube]

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.