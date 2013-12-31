© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Fasting The Way To Financial Freedom

Published December 31, 2013 at 12:35 PM CST

Working out every day, eating better, keeping in better touch with family and friends. Just some of the most popular New Year’s resolutions.

Oh, and don’t forget money. Managing it wisely, saving it abundantly. But what about not spending it at all?

Financial columnist Michelle Singletary joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss her 21-day financial fast, in which you can buy only t


 

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Michelle Singletary's financial challenge involves not spending money for 21 days, except on essential items. (401(K) 2012/Flickr)
