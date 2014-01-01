© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Year In Jazz

Published January 1, 2014 at 12:50 PM CST
Cecile McLorin Salvant is one of jazz critic Francis Davis' picks for best jazz of 2013. (cecilemclorinsalvant.com)
For the past eight years, jazz criticFrancis Davis polls his fellow critics on the best jazz records of the year.

Davis joins  Here & Now’s Robin Young to share the best jazz music that came out of 2013. Davis also takes a look back at some of jazz’s biggest losses from the year — from Marian McPartland to Jim Hall and Yusef Lateef.

Guest

  • Francis Davis, jazz critic for the Village Voice and contributing editor to the Atlantic.

 

