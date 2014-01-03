Composer Caroline Shaw Nominated For Grammy

Violinist, singer and composer Caroline Shaw is the youngest person ever to win a Pulitzer Prize for music.

Her voice bending piece “Partita For 8 Voices” captured the attention of the Pulitzer judges this spring.

And she has been nominated for a Grammy award in the Best Contemporary Classical Composition category, also for “Partita For 8 Voices.”

Guest

Caroline Shaw, violinist, singer and composer, who won the Pulitzer Prize in Music for her composition “Partita for 8 Voices.”

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.