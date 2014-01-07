American Skaters Not Expected To Take Much Gold In Sochi

The U.S. National Figure Skating Championships take place in Boston this week. Winners will make the U.S. Olympic team.

Sports writer John Powers tells Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to expect ice dancers Meryl Davis and Charlie White, the reigning world champions, to make history as the first U.S. pair to take gold in the Sochi Olympics next month.

But Powers says U.S. figure skaters are falling short in pairs and men’s and women’s individual events.

Guest

John Powers, Boston Globe sports reporter.

