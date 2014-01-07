© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
American Skaters Not Expected To Take Much Gold In Sochi

Published January 7, 2014 at 12:50 PM CST
Meryl Davis and Charlie White competes in the Ice Dance short program during day two of ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2013/2014 NHK Trophy at Yoyogi National Gymnasium on November 9, 2013 in Tokyo, Japan. (Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)
The U.S. National Figure Skating Championships take place in Boston this week. Winners will make the U.S. Olympic team.

Sports writer John Powers tells Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to expect ice dancers Meryl Davis and Charlie White, the reigning world champions, to make history as the first U.S. pair to take gold in the Sochi Olympics next month.

But Powers says U.S. figure skaters are falling short in pairs and men’s and women’s individual events.

