Obama Picks 'Promise Zones' To Fight Poverty
The Obama administration has designated five regions around the country as “promise zones” — areas where the administration will focus on closing the gap between rich and poor by creating jobs and strengthening existing poverty-cutting programs.
This comes 50 years after President Lyndon Johnson declared an “unconditional war on poverty.”
Derek Thompson, business editor for The Atlantic, joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to explain how “promise zones” work.
- Department of Housing and Urban Development: Promise Zones
- White House: Partnering with Local Communities: The First Five “Promise Zones”
Guest
- Derek Thompson, business editor for The Atlantic. He tweets @DKThomp.
