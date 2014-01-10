Franklin McCain, Civil Rights Pioneer, Dies

Franklin McCain was one of four students who sat down at an all-white lunch counter in Greensboro, N.C., on February 1, 1960.

The freshman from North Carolina A&T ignited a sit-in movement in the Jim Crow South that led to other key chapters in the Civil Rights era.

McCain died yesterday at the age of 73.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network,Jeff Tiberii of WUNC has this remembrance.

Reporter

Jeff Tiberii,reporter at WUNC. He tweets @j_tibs.

