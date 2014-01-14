Project Tracks Ospreys From N.H. To The Amazon
Ospreys, also called sea hawks or fish eagles, are found all over the world. But when the temperature drops, the birds head for the tropics.
For juveniles, that first migration is a crucible that only 25 to 40 percent survive.
From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Sam Evans-Brown of New Hampshire Public Radio brings this story of a project that tracks ospreys to learn about the adventures they have between their departure in the fall and return in the spring.
Reporter
- Sam Evans-Brown, environment and education reporter at New Hampshire Public Radio. He tweets @SamEB_NHPR
