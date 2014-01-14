© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Project Tracks Ospreys From N.H. To The Amazon

Published January 14, 2014 at 12:25 PM CST
An osprey nest in Umbagog Lake, New Hampshire. (Christine and John Fournier/Flickr)
An osprey nest in Umbagog Lake, New Hampshire. (Christine and John Fournier/Flickr)

Ospreys, also called sea hawks or fish eagles, are found all over the world. But when the temperature drops, the birds head for the tropics.

For juveniles, that first migration is a crucible that only 25 to 40 percent survive.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Sam Evans-Brown of New Hampshire Public Radio brings this story of a project that tracks ospreys to learn about the adventures they have between their departure in the fall and return in the spring.


