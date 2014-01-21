© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
One Year Later: Reflections On An Inaugural Poem

Published January 21, 2014 at 12:45 PM CST
President Barack Obama and Richard Blanco look at a framed copy of "One Today," in the Oval Office, May 20, 2013. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
When Richard Blanco was tapped last year to write the inaugural poem at the ceremony for President Obama’s second term, he was more than surprised. The Latino gay poet was given three weeks to write and submit three poems.

Blanco says the poem chosen for the big day, “One Day,” was not his favorite. We hear the one that was: “Mother Country.”

