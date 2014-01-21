© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Kings Of Ice Castles Come To New Hampshire

Published January 21, 2014 at 12:50 PM CST
Cory Livingood stands in a potential ice throne location. (Sean Hurley/NHPR)
Utah has one. So does Colorado. And now New Hampshire has one, too: Its very own ice castle.

The frozen structure is now open to the public at Loon Mountain in north central New Hampshire.

It’s taken mother nature and 20 workers about a month to turn tons of homemade icicles into a glacial maze of frozen caverns and clear blue coliseums.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Sean Hurley of New Hampshire Public Radio took a tour of the nearly completed castle and sent us this report.


