DJ Sessions: Reviving Snoop And Other '90s Sounds

KCRW’s Travis Holcombe joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson in the latest installment of DJ Sessions.

Travis shares music that is being produced now, but is reminiscent of the sounds from the ’90s, including one group that’s reviving Snoop Dogg.

Music From The Segment

7 Days of Funk, “Let It Go”

7 Days of Funk, “Faden Away”

Oddience, “Prenoon 24oz Tall Can”

Oddience, “Smile”

Nick Waterhouse, “This is a Game”

Nick Waterhouse, “Ain’t There Something Money Can’t Buy”



Guest

Travis Holcombe, DJ for KCRW in Santa Monica, Calif. He tweets @MrTravisH.

