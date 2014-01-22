© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

DJ Sessions: Reviving Snoop And Other '90s Sounds

Published January 22, 2014 at 12:50 PM CST
Oddience is one of the bands KCRW's Travis Holcombe features in this week's DJ Sessions. (Oddience/Facebook)
Oddience is one of the bands KCRW's Travis Holcombe features in this week's DJ Sessions. (Oddience/Facebook)

KCRW’s Travis Holcombe joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson in the latest installment of DJ Sessions.

Travis shares music that is being produced now, but is reminiscent of the sounds from the ’90s, including one group that’s reviving Snoop Dogg.

Music From The Segment

  • 7 Days of Funk, “Let It Go”
  • 7 Days of Funk, “Faden Away”
  • Oddience, “Prenoon 24oz Tall Can”
  • Oddience, “Smile”
  • Nick Waterhouse, “This is a Game”
  • Nick Waterhouse, “Ain’t There Something Money Can’t Buy”


[Youtube]

[Youtube]

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.