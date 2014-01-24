The Grammy's 'Best New Artist' Nominees

The Grammy Awards ceremony is this Sunday, and there are five hopefuls in the Best New Artist category. Kasey Musgraves, Ed Sheeran, James Blake, Kendrick Lamar and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis are all nominated.

Los Angeles Times pop music writer Mikael Wood thinks Macklemore & Ryan Lewis will win handily.

“He’s virtually a lock, he upholds a lot of traditional Grammy values and I think he’s a safe choice as a rapper,” Wood tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson. But he wishes they wouldn’t. “The guy for me is so sanctimonious the way he comes on in [Thrift Shop].”

Wood would prefer to see Kendrick Lamar or Kasey Musgraves win. Despite their very different styles of music, he feels they both have a fresh take on a classic genre.

Mikael Wood, covers pop music for the Los Angeles Times. He tweets @mikaelwood.

