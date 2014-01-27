VIDEO: Grammy Highlights, Including A Bit Of Paul And Ringo

Our friends at Monkey See and The Record covered Sunday night's Grammy awards from start to finish, so we won't repeat their good work.

But we do want make sure that those of us of a certain age, and those of us who just can't stay up late anymore, get at least a glimpse of what it was like when the two surviving Beatles performed together.

Sky News and CBS News are among those who have highlight videos that include a bit of Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr on stage performing "Queenie Eye." If you move fast you can probably also see their entire appearance on YouTube before such videos are removed because the posters don't have permission to use them.

The two Beatles' appearance was a bit of a preview of The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute to the Beatles, a show that's to be taped tonight in Los Angeles and broadcast Feb. 9 on CBS. As USA Today says, it's a celebration of the band's first appearance, 50 years ago, onThe Ed Sullivan Show. The "elaborate finale" is expected to include Ringo and Paul together again.

