Google To Sell Motorola For $2.91 Billion

Published January 30, 2014 at 12:35 PM CST
A guard stands in front of a newly opened Motorolla handphone shop in downtown Hanoi, Nov. 13, 2006. (Hoang Dinh Nam/AFP/Getty Images)
Google has agreed to sell Motorola to the Chinese technology giant Lenovo. This comes just two years after Google paid $12.5 billion to buy the company.

Google was counting that getting into the mobile cellphone business would pay off, but that didn’t happen. However, this isn’t a total financial loss for Google. The company is keeping billion of dollars’ worth of Motorola patents.

