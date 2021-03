Super Bowl security measures have involved dogs, boats, divers and military jet drills. Reuters reporter Scott Malone speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about the huge security measures in place for the Super Bowl stadium in New Jersey and the Super Bowl street fair in New York City.

Guest

Scott Malone, reporter for Reuters. He tweets @MaloneReuters.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.