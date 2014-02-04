© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Behind The Ups And Downs On Wall Street

Published February 4, 2014 at 12:35 PM CST

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher today after the Dow Jones plunged more than 320 points yesterday — the worst day in more than seven months. The S&P 500 also inched up at the open, after ending yesterday down nearly 6 percent from a recent high.

So what’s up with the ups and downs? Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss the drop and whether it will continue.

