Sick Of Winter? Love It? More Snow And Ice Are On The Way

Heavy snow is going to fall "from central Kansas through central Missouri and Illinois, into central Indiana" starting Tuesday, the National Weather Service says. Then, the "same system could bring a foot of snow [from] northern Pennsylvania into central New England on Wednesday."

Meanwhile, "snow, freezing rain or sleet" are headed toward Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia on Tuesday and into the overnight, The Weather Channel says.

What's more, according to The Washington Post's Capital Weather Gang, "a significant coastal storm" is headed toward the nation's capital and the Mid-Atlantic — "mostly on Sunday, but give or take a day at this stage." It isn't clear yet whether it will bring "snow, sleet, rain or some combination thereof."

To the north, the Boston Globe's Weather Wisdom blog warns that the storm expected to arrive Sunday or Monday "has the potential to be the largest" of this week's events.

Schools, not surprisingly, are closed today in such places as Oklahoma City. In other places, administrators are trying to figure out how to recover from the many snow days they've had to take and the prospect of even more in coming weeks. As the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, "the Wentzville School District in St. Charles County [Mo.] has already taken seven snow days. District officials plan to swap professional development for teachers and vacation days for class time."

Meanwhile, Punxsutawney Phil says there will be six more weeks of winter.

All this raises a question.

