Concerns Over Brazil’s Readiness For World Cup And Summer Olympics

Published February 5, 2014 at 12:50 PM CST
The Arena Pantanal stadium is under construction ahead of the 2014 World Cup soccer tournament in Cuiaba, Brazil, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013. FIFA wants all World Cup stadiums completed by December. (Felipe Dana/AP)
The Arena Pantanal stadium is under construction ahead of the 2014 World Cup soccer tournament in Cuiaba, Brazil, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013. FIFA wants all World Cup stadiums completed by December. (Felipe Dana/AP)

With the 2014 Winter Olympic Games kicking off this week in Sochi, it may seem excessive to look ahead to the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro. However, Brazilian officials are already under significant pressure for not meeting deadlines in planning the 2016 Olympic Games and the 2014 World Cup.

Both mega-events face construction delays and increased scrutiny over the billions in public money being spent. And in the case of the 2014 World Cup expected to begin in June, time is running out. NPR’s Lourdes Garcia-Navarro joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss these concerns.

