To Close Or Not to Close Highways In A Winter Storm

Published February 5, 2014 at 12:45 PM CST
Cars travel down a highway during a snowstorm in the Brooklyn borough on February 3, 2014 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Cars travel down a highway during a snowstorm in the Brooklyn borough on February 3, 2014 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Forecasters are calling it Nika – the latest major winter storm, now dumping snow on Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New England. In New York, ice spurred Governor Cuomo to take the major step of closing I-84, the highway that runs from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts.

Emergency Management consultant William Wagner speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about how such decisions are made. Wagner is the president of Early Alert, an emergency management consulting group based in Florida.

