To Close Or Not to Close Highways In A Winter Storm
Forecasters are calling it Nika – the latest major winter storm, now dumping snow on Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New England. In New York, ice spurred Governor Cuomo to take the major step of closing I-84, the highway that runs from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts.
Emergency Management consultant William Wagner speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about how such decisions are made. Wagner is the president of Early Alert, an emergency management consulting group based in Florida.
Guest
- William Wagner, president and COO of Early Alert.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.