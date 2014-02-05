To Close Or Not to Close Highways In A Winter Storm

Forecasters are calling it Nika – the latest major winter storm, now dumping snow on Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New England. In New York, ice spurred Governor Cuomo to take the major step of closing I-84, the highway that runs from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts.

Emergency Management consultant William Wagner speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about how such decisions are made. Wagner is the president of Early Alert, an emergency management consulting group based in Florida.

Guest

William Wagner, president and COO of Early Alert.

