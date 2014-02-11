PHOTO: Sochi Olympic Park As Seen From Space
The Johnson Space Center tweeted a view of the Olympics we haven't seen before. It's a view of Sochi's Olympic Park as seen by the astronauts aboard the International Space Station.
There's not much more to add, so we'll just leave you with the image:
Dramatic photo taken by the ISS crew showing #Sochi Olympic Park. Fisht Stadium and the flame are visible. pic.twitter.com/2vA1f9iTsD— Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) February 11, 2014